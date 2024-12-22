Advertisement
High School Sports

The Times’ football coach of the year: Guy Gardner of Palos Verdes

Palos Verdes coach Guy Gardner holds a card with the offensive plays as he wears a headset and watches from the sideline.
Palos Verdes High coach Guy Gardner is The Times’ football coach of the year for 2024.
(Steve Galluzzo)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

The road to a championship usually involves plenty of twists and turns and it’s up to the head coach to straighten things out. Guy Gardner did that for Palos Verdes this season.

A year ago, the Sea Kings went 10-0 in the regular season, got matched in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs against Mission Viejo and were routed.

This season, Palos Verdes was a young team facing a tough nonleague schedule. There was a three-game losing streak, then signs of progress. It took winning an overtime game just to make the Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. Then came a Division 5 title and a scintillating performance in the CIF Division 2-A state championship bowl game.

Advertisement

The Sea Kings (11-5) peaked at the right time, which every coach seeks.

Palos Verdes coach Guy Gardner accepts state Division 2-A trophy.
(Steve Galluzzo)

Gardner, in his 16th season at Palos Verdes, has been selected The Times’ football coach of the year for 2024.

“He makes us want to be better,” linebacker Jace Demoss said.

The Sea Kings’ final game, a 55-19 win over Twelve Bridges of Lincoln at Saddleback College in the state bowl game, saw quarterback Ryan Rakowski pass for a state record-tying six touchdowns. It was as if every player had their best game in the final game.

Advertisement

“This was a cool stage,” Gardner said.

Junior quarterback Brady Smigiel of Newbury Park.

High School Sports

Complete coverage: The Times’ 2024 All-Star high school football team

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel is the Los Angeles Times’ prep football player of the year. A look at the 24-player team plus back of the year, lineman of the year and coach of the year.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement