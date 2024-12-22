The Times’ football coach of the year: Guy Gardner of Palos Verdes

Palos Verdes High coach Guy Gardner is The Times’ football coach of the year for 2024.

The road to a championship usually involves plenty of twists and turns and it’s up to the head coach to straighten things out. Guy Gardner did that for Palos Verdes this season.

A year ago, the Sea Kings went 10-0 in the regular season, got matched in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs against Mission Viejo and were routed.

This season, Palos Verdes was a young team facing a tough nonleague schedule. There was a three-game losing streak, then signs of progress. It took winning an overtime game just to make the Southern Section Division 5 playoffs. Then came a Division 5 title and a scintillating performance in the CIF Division 2-A state championship bowl game.

The Sea Kings (11-5) peaked at the right time, which every coach seeks.

Palos Verdes coach Guy Gardner accepts state Division 2-A trophy. (Steve Galluzzo)

Gardner, in his 16th season at Palos Verdes, has been selected The Times’ football coach of the year for 2024.

“He makes us want to be better,” linebacker Jace Demoss said.

The Sea Kings’ final game, a 55-19 win over Twelve Bridges of Lincoln at Saddleback College in the state bowl game, saw quarterback Ryan Rakowski pass for a state record-tying six touchdowns. It was as if every player had their best game in the final game.

“This was a cool stage,” Gardner said.