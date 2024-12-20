Prep basketball roundup: Sherman Oaks Notre Dame reaches Tarkanian Classic championship game

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame is loving late-night basketball in Las Vegas.

The unbeaten Knights (12-0) advanced to the Platinum Division championship game of the Tarkanian Classic, opening a 20-point lead before prevailing over Layton Christian (Utah) 73-60 on Friday night. Notre Dame will face Eastvale Roosevelt (10-1) for the championship Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at Orleans Arena. They are ranked No. 2 and No. 4 in The Times’ top 25 rankings.

Tyran Stokes continued his impressive play with a 29-point, 10-rebound performance after a 30-point effort on Thursday. NaVorro Bowman had 20 points.

Stokes and Bowman Jr. combine for 49 points!@trigonis30 @TarkClassic @latsondheimer @Pdouble_33 pic.twitter.com/LKyO325eC4 — Gamebook Stats Inc. (@gamebookstats) December 21, 2024

Eastvale Roosevelt 78, Redondo Union 74: Brayden Burries and Myles Walker each scored 18 points in the win. Roosevelt had a 45-32 halftime lead before handing Redondo Union (9-1) its first defeat. Hudson Mayes had 22 points and Chris Sanders scored 20 points for Redondo Union.

Crespi 76, St. Anthony 56: The Celts (8-4) picked up a quality nonleague win, with Peyton White scoring 26 points, Isaiah Barnes 16, Carter Barnes 14 and Malakai Perrantes 13.

La Habra 70, Sonora 45: The Highlanders are 13-1 after a strong performance from Jaedon Anderson, who made a school-record nine threes en route to a 32-point effort.

Anaheim Canyon 91, Costa Mesa 41: Brandon Benjamin had 31 points for Canyon.

Grant 67, Viewpoint 66: In only its second game of the season, the Lancers (2-0) served notice they figure to reach the City Section Open Division playoffs. Aeneas Grullon scored 26 points for Viewpoint (9-3). Wizdom Burnes, who scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds for Grant, made a shot at the buzzer for the win. Champ Merrill led Grant with 24 points.

Harvard-Westlake 74, Fairfax 33: Joe Sterling had 21 points and Cole Holden 14 points for the Wolverines.

Chatsworth 66, West Albany (Ore.) 56: The Chancellors improved to 7-1 in Oregon. Alijah Arenas had 24 points.

Golden Valley 60, Gardena 45: Alex Villego had 25 points for Golden Valley.

Legacy Christian 78, Crescenta Valley 71: Vaughn Zargarian had 41 points for Crescenta Valley.

Heritage Christian 81, Valencia 40: Tae Simmons had 22 points and Dillan Shaw 19 for 11-0 Heritage Christian.

Palisades 55, El Camino Real 54: Jack Levey made a shot at the buzzer to give Palisades the victory.

Girls basketball

Ontario Christian 73, Maryland Bullis 65: Kaleena Smith had 26 points and nine assists for unbeaten Ontario Christian (14-0), which will play in the Nike TOC final against Archbishop Mitty from San José in a game that will decide No. 1 in California and maybe No. 1 in the nation in girls basketball. Archbishop Mitty defeated Mater Dei 59-42 in the other semifinal.

Sierra Canyon 69, Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) 56: Jerzy Robinson led the unbeaten Trailblazers with 30 points.

Birmingham 65, Mt. Diablo 50: Lili Martinez had 20 points and Zoee Mitchell 16 for the Patriots.

St. Joseph 85, Valencia 84: Freshman Kamilia Basyrova scored a school-record 40 points for Valencia.