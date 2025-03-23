The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball final rankings for 2024-25
A look at The Times’ final top 25 boys’ basketball rankings:
Rk, School (Rec.); Comment; ranking end of regular season
1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (35-2); Southern Section and state Open Division champion; 2
2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (28-6); SS Open Division runner-up; Open Division regional runner-up; 5
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (31-3); Open Division regional semifinalist; 1
4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (26-7); Open Division regional quarterfinalist; 3
5. SIERRA CANYON (27-7); Division I state champion; 6
6. REDONDO UNION (28-6); Division I regional finalist; 8
7. JSERRA (24-11); Division I regional semifinalist; 9
8. SANTA MARGARITA (23-9); Division I regional first round; 4
9. LA MIRADA (25-7); SS Open Division pool; 7
10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (25-7); SS Open Division pool; 10
11. LOS ALAMITOS (26-9); SS Division 1 champion, Division I regional semifinalist; 20
12. MIRA COSTA (31-5); SS Division 1 runner-up, Division 1 regional semifinalist; 11
13. ROLLING HILLS PREP (22-7); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 16
14 . SANTA BARBARA (22-7); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Division 1 regional first round; NR
15. CRESPI (21-9); SS Division 1 first round; 12
16. MATER DEI (22-9); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 13
17. BRENTWOOD (25-5); SS Division 1 second round; 19
18. WINDWARD (22-8); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 21
19. CREAN LUTHERAN (18-13); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Division 1 regional first round; 24
20. INGLEWOOD (27-5); SS Division 1 second round; 15
21. LONG BEACH POLY (23-7); SS Division 1 second round; 14
22. ST. ANTHONY (18-7); SS Division 1 first round; 17
23. CAMPBELL HALL (19-10); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; NR
24. CHATSWORTH (26-9); City Open Division runner-up; State Division II runner-up; NR
25. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (23-8); SS Division 1 first round; 18
