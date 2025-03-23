Advertisement
The Times’ top 25 boys’ basketball final rankings for 2024-25

Brayden Burries scores two of his 19 points during Eastvale Roosevelt's 74-67 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.
Brayden Burries led Eastvale Roosevelt High to the Open Division state championship.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at The Times’ final top 25 boys’ basketball rankings:

Rk, School (Rec.); Comment; ranking end of regular season

1. EASTVALE ROOSEVELT (35-2); Southern Section and state Open Division champion; 2

2. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (28-6); SS Open Division runner-up; Open Division regional runner-up; 5

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (31-3); Open Division regional semifinalist; 1

4. ST. JOHN BOSCO (26-7); Open Division regional quarterfinalist; 3

5. SIERRA CANYON (27-7); Division I state champion; 6

6. REDONDO UNION (28-6); Division I regional finalist; 8

7. JSERRA (24-11); Division I regional semifinalist; 9

8. SANTA MARGARITA (23-9); Division I regional first round; 4

9. LA MIRADA (25-7); SS Open Division pool; 7

10. HERITAGE CHRISTIAN (25-7); SS Open Division pool; 10

11. LOS ALAMITOS (26-9); SS Division 1 champion, Division I regional semifinalist; 20

12. MIRA COSTA (31-5); SS Division 1 runner-up, Division 1 regional semifinalist; 11

13. ROLLING HILLS PREP (22-7); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 16

14 . SANTA BARBARA (22-7); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Division 1 regional first round; NR

15. CRESPI (21-9); SS Division 1 first round; 12

16. MATER DEI (22-9); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 13

17. BRENTWOOD (25-5); SS Division 1 second round; 19

18. WINDWARD (22-8); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; 21

19. CREAN LUTHERAN (18-13); SS Division 1 semifinalist, Division 1 regional first round; 24

20. INGLEWOOD (27-5); SS Division 1 second round; 15

21. LONG BEACH POLY (23-7); SS Division 1 second round; 14

22. ST. ANTHONY (18-7); SS Division 1 first round; 17

23. CAMPBELL HALL (19-10); SS Division 1 quarterfinalist; NR

24. CHATSWORTH (26-9); City Open Division runner-up; State Division II runner-up; NR

25. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (23-8); SS Division 1 first round; 18
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

