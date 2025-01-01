Camarillo High to retire Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s jersey on Jan. 14

Jaime Jaquez Jr. will have his No. 24 Camarillo High jersey retired on Jan. 14 before a game against Simi Valley.

The Heat are playing the Clippers on Jan. 13 and the Lakers on Jan. 15, so Jan. 14 is the perfect day to honor Camarillo’s hometown hero who went on to star for UCLA and became a first-round draft pick for the Heat.

Loyalty. Perseverance. Hard work. The road to the NBA for Jaime Jaquez Jr. went through Camarillo and UCLA. He also played baseball at Camarillo. Dreams come true. He never stopped getting better. No. 18 to Miami Heat. pic.twitter.com/YQIpDe9gO8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 23, 2023

Jaquez helped bring respect to Ventura County basketball. He graduated in 2019 and averaged 31 points as a junior in 2018.

He has continued to support Camarillo’s program through contributions of equipment and clothing.