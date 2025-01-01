Advertisement
High School Sports

Camarillo High to retire Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s jersey on Jan. 14

Jaime Jaquez Jr. arrives at Barclays Center before the NBA basketball draft.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. will have his No. 24 Camarillo High jersey retired on Jan. 14 before a game against Simi Valley.
(John Minchillo / Associated Press)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat is scheduled to have his No. 24 jersey at Camarillo High retired Jan. 14 during a ceremony before the Scorpions’ game against Simi Valley.

The Heat are playing the Clippers on Jan. 13 and the Lakers on Jan. 15, so Jan. 14 is the perfect day to honor Camarillo’s hometown hero who went on to star for UCLA and became a first-round draft pick for the Heat.

Jaquez helped bring respect to Ventura County basketball. He graduated in 2019 and averaged 31 points as a junior in 2018.

He has continued to support Camarillo’s program through contributions of equipment and clothing.
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement