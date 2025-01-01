Camarillo High to retire Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s jersey on Jan. 14
Jaime Jaquez Jr. of the Miami Heat is scheduled to have his No. 24 jersey at Camarillo High retired Jan. 14 during a ceremony before the Scorpions’ game against Simi Valley.
The Heat are playing the Clippers on Jan. 13 and the Lakers on Jan. 15, so Jan. 14 is the perfect day to honor Camarillo’s hometown hero who went on to star for UCLA and became a first-round draft pick for the Heat.
Jaquez helped bring respect to Ventura County basketball. He graduated in 2019 and averaged 31 points as a junior in 2018.
He has continued to support Camarillo’s program through contributions of equipment and clothing.
