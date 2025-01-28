Prep talk: Jake Tatch, Gavin Allegaert lead unbeaten JSerra soccer

The No. 1 team in high school boys soccer is JSerra, which has started the season 10-0. And two players, Jake Tatch and Gavin Allegaert, have helped fuel the Lions’ surge with their own little competition to see who can score the most goals.

Each has 12 goals going into this week’s action.

Tatch is committed to Michigan. Allegaert is commited to UCSD. Coach Erik Kirsch said both have talent and leadership skills helping the Lions.

“Jake is a tremendous engine,” he said. “Gavin has come into his own and become one of the best center forwards in the country.”

Advertisement

The Lions knocked off defending Division 1 champion Mater Dei 4-0 earlier this season and are No. 1 in the Southern Section soccer rankings. ...

Standout Newbury Park receiver Shane Rosenthal, a Princeton commit, was offered by UCLA last weekend and the Bruins become the favorite for his services. ...

2025 McDonald’s All-American Game Roster 🍔🍟 pic.twitter.com/6wU496iPHm — The Circuit (@TheCircuit) January 27, 2025

The McDonald’s All-American Game released player selections on Monday. Making the boys team was Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth, Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake, Brayden Burries of Eastvale Roosevelt and Tounde Yessoufou of Santa Maria St. Joseph. The game will be played April 1 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Making the girls team were Addison Deal of Mater Dei and Grace Knox and Aliyahna Morris of Etiwanda.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.