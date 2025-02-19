Advertisement
Prep talk: La Mirada’s new baseball field is ready to be unveiled

La Mirada's $20-million baseball field will be opened with a game on Saturday.
La Mirada's $20 million baseball field will be opened with a game on Feb. 22.
By Eric Sondheimer
La Mirada High’s $20-million baseball field is ready to be unveiled.

The Matadores will play their first official game in their new stadium on Saturday against Etiwanda.

Coach Jimmy Zurn, whose team had to wait two years for the stadium to be completed, can’t wait to show off the new facility to fans and visiting teams. …

St. John Bosco’s new baseball field won’t open until April 1 at the earliest, athletic director Vince Brown said. Dugout construction needs to be completed. …

The Southern Section MastersMeet that decides state qualifiers for wrestling will be held Saturday at Sonora High. Here’s the link for tickets.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

