Prep talk: La Mirada’s new baseball field is ready to be unveiled

La Mirada’s $20 million baseball field will be opened with a game on Feb. 22.

La Mirada’s new baseball field is getting close to being finished. Looks great. pic.twitter.com/RAkWRiDbcj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 29, 2024

Coach Jimmy Zurn, whose team had to wait two years for the stadium to be completed, can’t wait to show off the new facility to fans and visiting teams. …

St. John Bosco’s new baseball field won’t open until April 1 at the earliest, athletic director Vince Brown said. Dugout construction needs to be completed. …

The Southern Section MastersMeet that decides state qualifiers for wrestling will be held Saturday at Sonora High. Here’s the link for tickets.

