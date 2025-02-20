High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and schedule

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

GIRLS

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 Cleveland 10, #8 Roosevelt 0

#4 Palisades 2, #5 GALA 2 (Palisades wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)

#3 Granada Hills 5, #6 Venice 0

#2 San Pedro 2, #7 El Camino Real 1

BOYS

QUARTERFINALS

OPEN DIVISION

#1 El Camino Real 5, #8 Granada Hills 2

#5 South Gate 1, #4 Venice 0

#3 South East 0, #6 Palisades 0 (South East wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)

#2 Birmingham 4, #7 San Fernando 1

FIRST ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Cleveland 1, #17 Banning 0

#13 Bernstein 2, #20 Marquez 0

#14 Garfield 3, #19 Mendez 1

#15 Bell 3, #18 Belmont 0

DIVISION II

#16 Fremont 5, #17 Neuwirth Leadership 0

#24 Orthopaedic 3, #9 East Valley 2

#21 Santee 4, #12 Animo Robinson 0

#13 Diego Rivera 4, #20 Crenshaw 0

#14 Hollywood 7, #19 USC Hybrid 0

#11 Alliance Marine-Innovation 4, #22 Foshay 1

#10 Hawkins 6, #23 Contreras 5

#15 New West Charter 4, #18 Locke 2

DIVISION III

#16 Franklin 3, #17 Hamilton 1

#24 SOCES 1, #9 Jefferson 0

#12 Huntington Park 3, #21 Rise Kohyang 1

#13 Camino Nuevo 8, #20 WISH Academy 0

#19 Kennedy 3, #14 Animo Watts 0

#11 Eagle Rock 7, #22 TEACH Tech Charter 0

#10 Reseda 5, #23 Alliance Health Services 0

#15 Smidt Tech 2, #18 Roosevelt 1

DIVISION IV

#17 Lakeview Charter 1, #16 Animo Venice 0

#9 Northridge Academy 3, #24 Washington 0

#12 Stern 1, #21 Fulton 1 (Stern wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)

#13 Panorama 2, #20 Bravo 1

#19 Magnolia Science Academy 4, #14 Simon Tech 0

#11 Manual Arts 5, #22 Lincoln 1

#10 Stella 1, #23 Academia Avance 0

#15 West Adams 4, #18 Middle College 1

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)

GIRLS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#16 Marquez at #1 South Gate

#9 LACES at #8 Banning

#12 Aspire Ollin vs. #5 New West, 5 p.m. at Smith Park

#20 Canoga Park at #4 Verdugo Hills

#14 South East at #3 Marshall

#11 Angelou at #6 Birmingham

#10 North Hollywood at #7 Hamilton

#18 Bell at #2 Kennedy

DIVISION II

#17 Roybal at #1 Taft

#9 Eagle Rock at #8 USC Hybrid

#12 Smidt Tech at #5 Lakeview Charter

#13 Animo Robinson at #4 Fremont

#Jefferson at #3 Fairfax

#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Grant

#23 Magnolia Science Academy at #7 Arleta

#15 Gertz-Ressler at #2 Chatsworth

DIVISION III

#17 Stern at #1 Triumph Charter

#9 Sylmar at #8 Rancho Dominguez

#21 Stella at #5 SOCES

#13 Orthopaedic at #4 Huntington Park

#19 Larchmont at #3 Garfield

#11 Narbonne at #6 Harbor Teacher

#10 East Valley at #7 Port of LA

#15 Maywood CES at #2 Carson

DIVISION IV

#16 Westchester at #1 University

#9 Bravo at #8 Maywood Academy

#12 Monroe at #5 Middle College

#13 Annenberg at #4 Santee

#19 USC-MAE at #3 Downtown Magnets, 3:45 p.m.

#11 ESAT at #6 Diego Rivera

#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Hollywood

#15 Animo De La Hoya at #2 RFK Community

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE

(All games at 11 a.m. unless noted)

BOYS

SECOND ROUND

DIVISION I

#15 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth

#9 King/Drew at #8 RFK Community

#12 Taft at #5 Angelou, 11 a.m.

#13 Bernstein at #4 Sylmar

#14 Garfield at #3 Garfield

#11 Roybal at #6 Carson

#10 Fairfax at #7 Narbonne, 5 p.m.

#15 Bell at #2 Van Nuys

DIVISION II

#16 Fremont at #1 Chavez

#24 Orthopaedic at #8 Downtown Magnets

#21 Santee at #5 Animo Pat Brown

#13 Diego Rivera vs. #4 New Designs University Park at Trade Tech College

#14 Hollywood at #3 Gertz-Ressler

#11 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #6 Arleta

#10 Hawkins at #7 Burton

#15 New West at #2 University Prep Value

DIVISION III

#16 Franklin at #1 Maywood Academy

#24 SOCES at #8 Los Angeles

#12 Huntington Park at #5 Sun Valley Magnet

#13 Camino Nuevo at #4 University

#19 Kennedy vs. #3 Port of LA at Daniels Field

#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Legacy

#10 Reseda at #7 LACES

#15 Smidt Tech at #2 Math & Science College Prep

DIVISION IV

#17 Lakeview Charter at #1 Canoga Park

#9 Northridge Academy vs. #8 Magnolia Science Reseda, 12 p.m. at Sepulveda Basin

#12 Stern at #5 Jordan

#13 Panorama at #4 Poly

#19 Magnolia Science Van Nuys at #3 North Hollywood

#11 Manual Arts at #6 Grant

#10 Stella at #7 Dymally

#15 West Adams at #2 San Pedro