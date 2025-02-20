High school soccer: City Section playoff scores and schedule
CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 Cleveland 10, #8 Roosevelt 0
#4 Palisades 2, #5 GALA 2 (Palisades wins 5-3 on penalty kicks)
#3 Granada Hills 5, #6 Venice 0
#2 San Pedro 2, #7 El Camino Real 1
BOYS
QUARTERFINALS
OPEN DIVISION
#1 El Camino Real 5, #8 Granada Hills 2
#5 South Gate 1, #4 Venice 0
#3 South East 0, #6 Palisades 0 (South East wins 4-2 on penalty kicks)
#2 Birmingham 4, #7 San Fernando 1
FIRST ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Cleveland 1, #17 Banning 0
#13 Bernstein 2, #20 Marquez 0
#14 Garfield 3, #19 Mendez 1
#15 Bell 3, #18 Belmont 0
DIVISION II
#16 Fremont 5, #17 Neuwirth Leadership 0
#24 Orthopaedic 3, #9 East Valley 2
#21 Santee 4, #12 Animo Robinson 0
#13 Diego Rivera 4, #20 Crenshaw 0
#14 Hollywood 7, #19 USC Hybrid 0
#11 Alliance Marine-Innovation 4, #22 Foshay 1
#10 Hawkins 6, #23 Contreras 5
#15 New West Charter 4, #18 Locke 2
DIVISION III
#16 Franklin 3, #17 Hamilton 1
#24 SOCES 1, #9 Jefferson 0
#12 Huntington Park 3, #21 Rise Kohyang 1
#13 Camino Nuevo 8, #20 WISH Academy 0
#19 Kennedy 3, #14 Animo Watts 0
#11 Eagle Rock 7, #22 TEACH Tech Charter 0
#10 Reseda 5, #23 Alliance Health Services 0
#15 Smidt Tech 2, #18 Roosevelt 1
DIVISION IV
#17 Lakeview Charter 1, #16 Animo Venice 0
#9 Northridge Academy 3, #24 Washington 0
#12 Stern 1, #21 Fulton 1 (Stern wins 5-4 on penalty kicks)
#13 Panorama 2, #20 Bravo 1
#19 Magnolia Science Academy 4, #14 Simon Tech 0
#11 Manual Arts 5, #22 Lincoln 1
#10 Stella 1, #23 Academia Avance 0
#15 West Adams 4, #18 Middle College 1
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 3 p.m. unless noted)
GIRLS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#16 Marquez at #1 South Gate
#9 LACES at #8 Banning
#12 Aspire Ollin vs. #5 New West, 5 p.m. at Smith Park
#20 Canoga Park at #4 Verdugo Hills
#14 South East at #3 Marshall
#11 Angelou at #6 Birmingham
#10 North Hollywood at #7 Hamilton
#18 Bell at #2 Kennedy
DIVISION II
#17 Roybal at #1 Taft
#9 Eagle Rock at #8 USC Hybrid
#12 Smidt Tech at #5 Lakeview Charter
#13 Animo Robinson at #4 Fremont
#Jefferson at #3 Fairfax
#22 Sun Valley Magnet at #6 Grant
#23 Magnolia Science Academy at #7 Arleta
#15 Gertz-Ressler at #2 Chatsworth
DIVISION III
#17 Stern at #1 Triumph Charter
#9 Sylmar at #8 Rancho Dominguez
#21 Stella at #5 SOCES
#13 Orthopaedic at #4 Huntington Park
#19 Larchmont at #3 Garfield
#11 Narbonne at #6 Harbor Teacher
#10 East Valley at #7 Port of LA
#15 Maywood CES at #2 Carson
DIVISION IV
#16 Westchester at #1 University
#9 Bravo at #8 Maywood Academy
#12 Monroe at #5 Middle College
#13 Annenberg at #4 Santee
#19 USC-MAE at #3 Downtown Magnets, 3:45 p.m.
#11 ESAT at #6 Diego Rivera
#10 Rise Kohyang at #7 Hollywood
#15 Animo De La Hoya at #2 RFK Community
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
(All games at 11 a.m. unless noted)
BOYS
SECOND ROUND
DIVISION I
#15 Cleveland at #1 Chatsworth
#9 King/Drew at #8 RFK Community
#12 Taft at #5 Angelou, 11 a.m.
#13 Bernstein at #4 Sylmar
#14 Garfield at #3 Garfield
#11 Roybal at #6 Carson
#10 Fairfax at #7 Narbonne, 5 p.m.
#15 Bell at #2 Van Nuys
DIVISION II
#16 Fremont at #1 Chavez
#24 Orthopaedic at #8 Downtown Magnets
#21 Santee at #5 Animo Pat Brown
#13 Diego Rivera vs. #4 New Designs University Park at Trade Tech College
#14 Hollywood at #3 Gertz-Ressler
#11 Alliance Marine-Innovation at #6 Arleta
#10 Hawkins at #7 Burton
#15 New West at #2 University Prep Value
DIVISION III
#16 Franklin at #1 Maywood Academy
#24 SOCES at #8 Los Angeles
#12 Huntington Park at #5 Sun Valley Magnet
#13 Camino Nuevo at #4 University
#19 Kennedy vs. #3 Port of LA at Daniels Field
#11 Eagle Rock at #6 Legacy
#10 Reseda at #7 LACES
#15 Smidt Tech at #2 Math & Science College Prep
DIVISION IV
#17 Lakeview Charter at #1 Canoga Park
#9 Northridge Academy vs. #8 Magnolia Science Reseda, 12 p.m. at Sepulveda Basin
#12 Stern at #5 Jordan
#13 Panorama at #4 Poly
#19 Magnolia Science Van Nuys at #3 North Hollywood
#11 Manual Arts at #6 Grant
#10 Stella at #7 Dymally
#15 West Adams at #2 San Pedro
