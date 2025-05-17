High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings
CITY SECTION BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
QUARTERFINALS
DIVISION I
#1 Banning 2, #8 Garfield 1
#5 Verdugo Hills 5, #4 San Pedro 4
#11 Taft 4, #14 Roosevelt 3
#2 Carson 6, #7 Palisades 0
DIVISION II
#1 Maywood CES 7, #8 Monroe 1
#12 Marquez at #4 Chavez
#6 Sotomayor 7, #3 Van Nuys 6
#7 Port of Los Angeles 4, #15 SOCES 0
DIVISION III
#1 Jefferson 3, #8 East Valley 0
#4 WISH Academy 8, #5 Huntington Park 2
#3 Triumph Charter 20, #6 Diego Rivera 6
at #2 University 10, #7 RFK Community 0
TUESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SEMIFINALS
At Cal State Northridge
OPEN DIVISION
#3 Birmingham vs. #2 El Camino Real, 3 p.m.
#5 Sylmar at #1 Venice, 6 p.m.
At higher seeds
DIVISION II
#7 Port of Los Angeles at #6 Sotomayor, 3 p.m.
#4 Chavez / #12 Marquez at #1 Maywood CES, 3 p.m.
DIVISION III
#3 Triumph Charter at #2 University, 3 p.m.
#4 WISH Academy at #1 Jefferson, 3 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
SEMIFINALS
At Stengel Field
DIVISION I
#11 Taft at #2 Carson, 3 p.m.
#5 Verdugo Hills vs. #1 Banning, 6 p.m.
Note: Divisions II-III Finals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Open-Division I Finals Sat. May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.
