High school baseball: City Section playoff scores and updated pairings

Note: Divisions II-III Finals Fri., May 23 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stengel Field; Open-Division I Finals Sat. May 24 at Dodger Stadium, time TBD.

DIVISION I #11 Taft at #2 Carson, 3 p.m. #5 Verdugo Hills vs. #1 Banning, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III #3 Triumph Charter at #2 University, 3 p.m. #4 WISH Academy at #1 Jefferson, 3 p.m.

DIVISION II #7 Port of Los Angeles at #6 Sotomayor, 3 p.m. #4 Chavez / #12 Marquez at #1 Maywood CES, 3 p.m.

OPEN DIVISION #3 Birmingham vs. #2 El Camino Real, 3 p.m. #5 Sylmar at #1 Venice, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III #1 Jefferson 3, #8 East Valley 0 #4 WISH Academy 8, #5 Huntington Park 2 #3 Triumph Charter 20, #6 Diego Rivera 6 at #2 University 10, #7 RFK Community 0

DIVISION II #1 Maywood CES 7, #8 Monroe 1 #12 Marquez at #4 Chavez #6 Sotomayor 7, #3 Van Nuys 6 #7 Port of Los Angeles 4, #15 SOCES 0

