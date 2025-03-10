Prep talk: Math & College Science Prep is competing for a state title

The City Section has added dozens of charter schools over the last 10 years, and one of those is on the verge of reaching Sacramento to play for a state basketball championship.

Math & Science College Prep, which is located on the former grounds of Frederick Douglass elementary school in Los Angeles, plays Diamond Ranch on Tuesday in the Southern California Division V regional final. The winner advances to Sacramento.

Coach Christopher White is 27 years old and a former St. Monica assistant who played at Lawndale and for Tim Floyd at Texas El Paso . The team is 25-7 and won the City Section Division III championship. The Sharks start four guards _ Bryan Ruiz, Adan Martinez, Sidney Scott and Sterling Keyser.

2025 Winter CIF Championships conclude this week with Regional Basketball and State Basketball Championship Finals!



🏀ℹ️https://t.co/GAHTFNFSB7 pic.twitter.com/kTJRh1D3WN — CIF State (@CIFState) March 9, 2025

School enrollment is close to 550, and academics is big. One of White’s players, Aldo Rojo, was born in Mexico and takes five Advanced Placement classes with Spanish as his primary language. Last year White had a player with a 4.8 grade-point average.

The Sharks were the No. 7 seed, with Diamond Ranch the No. 5 seed. The winner will play in the state Division V final on Friday at noon at Golden 1 Center. ...

