Prep talk: Franklin High trio ready for esports glory

When it comes to playing video games, don’t mess with the esports trio from Franklin High known for their expertise in the “Rocket League,” which is a video game that mixes soccer with bumper cars.

Juniors Jesus Bodadilla, Damian Aguilar and Ivan Vences will be representing Franklin in the CIF esports championship competition on Saturday against Cathedral at Cal State Dominguez Hills. They won the first Los Angeles Unified School District esports championship and won the CIF Rocket League title last year as sophomores.

Franklin has had an esports program since the fall of 2020 under the guidance of Gavin Ma and numbers 30 members strong.

Advertisement

The CIF Esports championships are Saturday at CS Dominguez. Four divisions. Sunny Hills vs. Rowland; Franklin vs. Cathedral; Rialto vs. West Covina; West Torrance vs. Mira Mesa. The nerds deserve a parade and coffee cake if they win. — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 22, 2025

Vences also plays soccer, so those skills certainly can help in the video game when trying to hit a soccer ball into the net with a bumper car.

They practice several times a week and play games against other schools.

Signing Day ‘25

Michaela Meza - CSDH

Kloe Lobato - Chapman

Alyssa Holsted - Vanguard

Taylor Herrick Lipscomb

Brooklyn Reyes - FDU

Ellena Ediss - UC Davis

Cat Benitez - UC Santa Barbara@ggusdathletics @ocvarsityguy @latsondheimer @ExtraInningSB @los_stuff @MaxPreps @CIFSS pic.twitter.com/OJQ03Wkopi — Pacifica High School Softball🥎 (@PacHS_Softball) April 24, 2025

Saturday’s competition has three other championship matches, with Sunny Hills taking on Rowland, Rialto facing West Covina and West Torrance meeting Mira Mesa.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.