High School Sports

Prep talk: Franklin High trio ready for esports glory

Franklin High esports team includes Jesus Bodadilla, left, Damian Aguilar and Ivan Vences.
(Franklin High School)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
When it comes to playing video games, don’t mess with the esports trio from Franklin High known for their expertise in the “Rocket League,” which is a video game that mixes soccer with bumper cars.

Juniors Jesus Bodadilla, Damian Aguilar and Ivan Vences will be representing Franklin in the CIF esports championship competition on Saturday against Cathedral at Cal State Dominguez Hills. They won the first Los Angeles Unified School District esports championship and won the CIF Rocket League title last year as sophomores.

Franklin has had an esports program since the fall of 2020 under the guidance of Gavin Ma and numbers 30 members strong.

Vences also plays soccer, so those skills certainly can help in the video game when trying to hit a soccer ball into the net with a bumper car.

They practice several times a week and play games against other schools.

Saturday’s competition has three other championship matches, with Sunny Hills taking on Rowland, Rialto facing West Covina and West Torrance meeting Mira Mesa.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

