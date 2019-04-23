Advertisement

High school baseball: Monday's scores

Apr 23, 2019 | 9:30 AM

Adelanto 8, Granite Hills 2

Bishop Montgomery 6, Merced 3

Blythe Palo Verde Valley 12, Coachella Valley 2

Brawley 7, Rancho Mirage 1

Cerritos Valley Christian 13, Heritage Christian 7

Compton Centennial 7, Compton 6

Contreras 15, Los Angeles Kennedy 2

Downey 4, Paramount 0

Eastside 2, Antelope Valley 1

Etiwanda 12, Chino Hills 10

Gardena 15, Jefferson 1

Harvard-Westlake 5, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

Hemet 3, West Valley 1

Indio 7, Brawley 5

Knight 4, Palmdale 1

Lakewood 10, Arroyo Grande 3

Long Beach Wilson 5, West Torrance 2

Los Osos 2, Damien 1

Mary Star 5, Long Beach Cabrillo 4

Maywood CES 20, Elizabeth 1

Mendez 3, Hollywood 0

Montebello 3, Alhambra 0

Moreno Valley 12, San Bernardino 2

Oxford Academy 4, Whittier 3

Pahrump (Nev.) Pahrump Valley 5, Indio 0

Port of Los Angeles 8, Reseda 3

Roybal 11, Belmont 0

Salesian 1, Wilmington Banning 0

Sonora 12, Troy 2

St. Anthony 13, Norwalk 0

St. Paul 12, Crean Lutheran 5

Summit 13, Bloomington 2

Victor Valley 13, Barstow 3

Vista del Lago 3, Miller 2

Yucca Valley 11, Twentynine Palms 0

