High school softball: City playoff pairings

SOFTBALL
CITY
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#8 Granada Hills at #1 San Fernando
#5 Carson at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy
#6 El Camino Real at #3 Wilmington Banning
#7 San Pedro at #2 Chatsworth
Notes: Semifinals, May 14, 3 p.m. Championship, May 18, 3 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
DIVISION I
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Lincoln at #1 Birmingham
#9 Bell at #8 Sun Valley Poly
#12 Port of Los Angeles at #5 Cleveland
#13 Venice at #4 Chavez
#14 King/Drew at #3 Los Angeles Marshall
#11 View Park at #6 Los Angeles Hamilton
#10 Sylmar at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt
#15 Palisades at #2 Eagle Rock
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 18, 12 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
DIVISION II
Play-in, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Rancho Dominguez at #16 Franklin
#20 Van Nuys at #13 North Hollywood
#19 Mendez at #14 Arleta
#18 Grant at #15 Taft
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Franklin/Rancho Dominguez winner at #1 Legacy
#9 South Gate at #8 Los Angeles Wilson
#12 Hollywood at #5 Sherman Oaks CES
North Hollywood/Van Nuys winner at #4 Fairfax
Arleta/Mendez winner at #3 Harbor Teacher
#11 Bravo at #6 Northridge
#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Discovery
Taft/Grant winner at #2 Garfield
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 18, 9 a.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
DIVISION III
Play-in, Tuesday, 3 p.m.
#17 Locke at #16 Torres
#20 CALS Early College/Los Angeles International at #13 Orthopaedic
#19 Animo De La Hoya at #14 Rivera
#18 Bright Star at #15 Dorsey
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
Torres/Locke winner at #1 Sotomayor
#9 Dymally at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences
#12 Fremont at #5 Huntington Park
Orthopaedic/CALS Early College/Los Angeles International winner at #4 South East
Rivera/Animo De La Hoya winner at #3 Contreras
#11 Fulton at #6 Marquez
#10 Animo Venice at #7 Gardena
Dorsey/Bright Star winner at #2 Los Angeles
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 17, 4:15 p.m. at Birmingham.
DIVISION IV
First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.
#16 Camino Nuevo at #1 Downtown Magnets
#9 Burton at #8 Bernstein
#12 North Valley Military at #5 Canoga Park
#13 Maywood at #4 USC Hybrid
#14 Manual Arts at #3 New Designs University Park
#11 Belmont at #6 Environmental Science/Tech
#10 Central City Value at #7 Roybal
#15 University Prep Value at #2 Maywood CES
Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 17, 2 p.m. at Birmingham.