Advertisement

High school softball: City playoff pairings

By Times staff
May 04, 2019 | 2:55 PM

SOFTBALL

CITY

Advertisement

OPEN DIVISION

Quarterfinals, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Advertisement

#8 Granada Hills at #1 San Fernando

#5 Carson at #4 Granada Hills Kennedy

#6 El Camino Real at #3 Wilmington Banning

#7 San Pedro at #2 Chatsworth

Advertisement

Notes: Semifinals, May 14, 3 p.m. Championship, May 18, 3 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

DIVISION I

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Lincoln at #1 Birmingham

#9 Bell at #8 Sun Valley Poly

#12 Port of Los Angeles at #5 Cleveland

#13 Venice at #4 Chavez

Advertisement

#14 King/Drew at #3 Los Angeles Marshall

#11 View Park at #6 Los Angeles Hamilton

#10 Sylmar at #7 Los Angeles Roosevelt

#15 Palisades at #2 Eagle Rock

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 18, 12 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

DIVISION II

Play-in, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Rancho Dominguez at #16 Franklin

#20 Van Nuys at #13 North Hollywood

#19 Mendez at #14 Arleta

#18 Grant at #15 Taft

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Franklin/Rancho Dominguez winner at #1 Legacy

#9 South Gate at #8 Los Angeles Wilson

#12 Hollywood at #5 Sherman Oaks CES

North Hollywood/Van Nuys winner at #4 Fairfax

Arleta/Mendez winner at #3 Harbor Teacher

#11 Bravo at #6 Northridge

#10 Verdugo Hills at #7 Discovery

Taft/Grant winner at #2 Garfield

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 18, 9 a.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.

DIVISION III

Play-in, Tuesday, 3 p.m.

#17 Locke at #16 Torres

#20 CALS Early College/Los Angeles International at #13 Orthopaedic

#19 Animo De La Hoya at #14 Rivera

#18 Bright Star at #15 Dorsey

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

Torres/Locke winner at #1 Sotomayor

#9 Dymally at #8 Valley Arts/Sciences

#12 Fremont at #5 Huntington Park

Orthopaedic/CALS Early College/Los Angeles International winner at #4 South East

Rivera/Animo De La Hoya winner at #3 Contreras

#11 Fulton at #6 Marquez

#10 Animo Venice at #7 Gardena

Dorsey/Bright Star winner at #2 Los Angeles

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 17, 4:15 p.m. at Birmingham.

DIVISION IV

First round, Thursday, 3 p.m.

#16 Camino Nuevo at #1 Downtown Magnets

#9 Burton at #8 Bernstein

#12 North Valley Military at #5 Canoga Park

#13 Maywood at #4 USC Hybrid

#14 Manual Arts at #3 New Designs University Park

#11 Belmont at #6 Environmental Science/Tech

#10 Central City Value at #7 Roybal

#15 University Prep Value at #2 Maywood CES

Notes: Quarterfinals, May 13, 3 p.m.; semifinals, May 15, 3 p.m. Championship, May 17, 2 p.m. at Birmingham.

Advertisement
Advertisement