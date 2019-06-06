Cameron Repetti of Cypress is Division 1 player of the year

Pitcher-third baseman Cameron Repetti of Cypress has been selected the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in baseball.
The Cal State Fullerton signee used his arm and bat to help Cypress win the Division 1 championship. Coach John Weber of Cypress was named the coach of the year.
The Division 2 player of the year was Milan Tolentino of Santa Margarita.
Cameron Mabee of Great Oak was the Division 3 player of the year.
Wyatt Johnson of La Palma Kennedy was the Division 4 player of the year.