Cameron Repetti of Cypress is Division 1 player of the year

By
Jun 06, 2019 | 2:15 PM
Cameron Repetti of Cypress has been selected the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in baseball. (Nicholas Agro / For The Times)

Pitcher-third baseman Cameron Repetti of Cypress has been selected the Southern Section Division 1 player of the year in baseball.

The Cal State Fullerton signee used his arm and bat to help Cypress win the Division 1 championship. Coach John Weber of Cypress was named the coach of the year.

The Division 2 player of the year was Milan Tolentino of Santa Margarita.

Cameron Mabee of Great Oak was the Division 3 player of the year.

Wyatt Johnson of La Palma Kennedy was the Division 4 player of the year.

