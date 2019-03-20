Ethan Anderson, Hayley Berfield are honored as City Section boys and girls basketball players of the year

Ethan Anderson of Fairfax and Hayley Berfield of Granada Hills have been selected City Section players of the year for boys and girls basketball, respectively.
Both led their respective teams to Open Division championships.
On the boys’ All-City team are Kaelen Allen and Jordan Brinson of Westchester; Jesse Bannout of Granada Hills; David Cheatom of University; Corey Cofield of Birmingham; Jahville Collins of El Camino Real; Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax; David Elliott of Birmingham; Michael Frankling of Gardena; Khalil Haywood of Taft; Robert McRae of Fairfax; Bilal Mike, Hansen Clarke and Noel Scott of Washington Prep; Zion Sutton of Narbonne.
Named to the girls’ All-City team are Haylee Aiden of Granada Hills; Destiny Brown of Westchester; Charlize Ea of Eagle Rock; Ayanna Khalfani of El Camino Real; Delilah Kimble-Gray of Narbonne; Jane Nwaba of Palisades; Stephanie Ornelas of Granada Hills; Ja’Naiah Perkins-Jackson of Narbonne; Roselyn Poommai of Van Nuys; Kennedee Rankin of Hamilton; Itzel Sanchez of Arleta; Keeya Smith of Narbonne; Brianna Torres of Granada Hills; Jazmyn Washington of Birmingham; Akilah Watson of Legacy; Cheyanne Whitfield of Westchester; Amanda Williams of Eagle Rock.
Here’s the link to complete All-City teams.