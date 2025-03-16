Prep talk: City Section Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for April 6

Rams running back Wendell Tyler is tackled by Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert (58) during first quarter of Super Bowl XIV. Tyler will be among the 2025 inductees into the City Section Hall of Fame.

April 6 is the day the newest class of City Section Hall of Fame sports selections will be inducted during a ceremony at the Odyssey Restaurant in Granada Hills.

2025 CIF LA City Section Hall of Fame RSVP and Event Info!



Induction of the Class of 2025 is on April 6 at the Odyssey Restaurant in Granada Hills. 11 am - 4 pm.



Tickets on sale. Reserve your seat now!



Deadline is March 25. https://t.co/SUIom53dff pic.twitter.com/acCTpBHl2P — CIF LA City Section (@CIFLACS) March 4, 2025

The class includes football standouts Steve Smith (Taft) and Wendell Tyler (Crenshaw) along with baseball standouts Randy Wolf (El Camino Real) and Ryan Braun (Granada Hills) as well as softball standout Laurie Romero Healy (El Camino Real).

