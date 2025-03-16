Prep talk: City Section Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for April 6
April 6 is the day the newest class of City Section Hall of Fame sports selections will be inducted during a ceremony at the Odyssey Restaurant in Granada Hills.
The class includes football standouts Steve Smith (Taft) and Wendell Tyler (Crenshaw) along with baseball standouts Randy Wolf (El Camino Real) and Ryan Braun (Granada Hills) as well as softball standout Laurie Romero Healy (El Camino Real).
Corona (4-0), ranked No. 1 by The Times in high school baseball, begins its Big VIII League season Monday at Norco. The teams play each other three times this week, including Tuesday at Corona and Thursday at Norco. …
