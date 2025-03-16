Advertisement
Prep talk: City Section Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for April 6

Rams running back Wendell Tyler (26) is tackled by Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert (58) during Super Bowl XIV.
Rams running back Wendell Tyler is tackled by Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert (58) during first quarter of Super Bowl XIV. Tyler will be among the 2025 inductees into the City Section Hall of Fame.
By Eric Sondheimer
April 6 is the day the newest class of City Section Hall of Fame sports selections will be inducted during a ceremony at the Odyssey Restaurant in Granada Hills.

The class includes football standouts Steve Smith (Taft) and Wendell Tyler (Crenshaw) along with baseball standouts Randy Wolf (El Camino Real) and Ryan Braun (Granada Hills) as well as softball standout Laurie Romero Healy (El Camino Real).

Corona (4-0), ranked No. 1 by The Times in high school baseball, begins its Big VIII League season Monday at Norco. The teams play each other three times this week, including Tuesday at Corona and Thursday at Norco. …

