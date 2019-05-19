Advertisement

Lucas Gordon is MVP of the Mission League

By
May 19, 2019 | 11:50 AM
Junior pitcher Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has been named the Mission League MVP. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Junior pitcher Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has been selected by the coaches as the Mission League player of the year.

The pitcher of the year was Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake.

First-team all-league

Devan Ornelas, Notre Dame, Jr.; Daylen Reyes, Notre Dame, Jr.; Jeff Pierantoni, Notre Dame, Jr.; Michael Snyder, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Jack Costello, Chaminade, Jr.; Carter Graham, Chaminade, Jr.; Spencer Williams, Chaminade, Sr.; Kevin Parada, Loyola, Jr.; Joseph Phelps, Loyola, Sr.; DJ Kougher, Crespi, Sr.; Caden Miller, Alemany, Sr.; Matthew Odom, St. Francis, Jr.

Second-team all-league

Connor Sketich, Notre Dame, Jr.; Jack Snyder, Notre Dame, So.; JP Corrigan, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Drew Bowser, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Dorian Asher, Chaminade, Sr.; Maddox Latta, Chaminade, So.; Derek Yoo, Loyola, Jr.; Connor Roggero, Loyola, Sr.; Alex Sepulveda, Crespi, Sr.; Andy Jacobson, Crespi, So.; Jesse Parraz, Alemany, Sr.; Ethan Hagen, Alemany, Sr.; Mikey Kane, St. Francis, Jr.

