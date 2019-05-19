Lucas Gordon is MVP of the Mission League

Junior pitcher Lucas Gordon of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has been selected by the coaches as the Mission League player of the year.
The pitcher of the year was Sam Hliboki of Harvard-Westlake.
First-team all-league
Devan Ornelas, Notre Dame, Jr.; Daylen Reyes, Notre Dame, Jr.; Jeff Pierantoni, Notre Dame, Jr.; Michael Snyder, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Jack Costello, Chaminade, Jr.; Carter Graham, Chaminade, Jr.; Spencer Williams, Chaminade, Sr.; Kevin Parada, Loyola, Jr.; Joseph Phelps, Loyola, Sr.; DJ Kougher, Crespi, Sr.; Caden Miller, Alemany, Sr.; Matthew Odom, St. Francis, Jr.
Second-team all-league
Connor Sketich, Notre Dame, Jr.; Jack Snyder, Notre Dame, So.; JP Corrigan, Harvard-Westlake, Sr.; Drew Bowser, Harvard-Westlake, Jr.; Dorian Asher, Chaminade, Sr.; Maddox Latta, Chaminade, So.; Derek Yoo, Loyola, Jr.; Connor Roggero, Loyola, Sr.; Alex Sepulveda, Crespi, Sr.; Andy Jacobson, Crespi, So.; Jesse Parraz, Alemany, Sr.; Ethan Hagen, Alemany, Sr.; Mikey Kane, St. Francis, Jr.