Quarterback Jonathan Bautista transfers from Garfield to rival Roosevelt

As if the annual East L.A. Classic matching the Garfield and Roosevelt football teams needed even more intensity, the fact that Garfield quarterback Jonathan Bautista has transferred to Roosevelt makes it even more intriguing for 2019.
Bautista helped Garfield go 13-2 last season as a sophomore, passing for 1,500 yards.
Sophomore receiver Jimmy Romero has also joined him at Roosevelt.
Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez confirmed the transfers on Tuesday and said of Bautista, “They’re moving and doing it the right way.”
As for the East L.A. Classic, Hernandez said, “It means he gave our team a bunch of fuel to play their hardest.”
The transfers don’t happen too often between teams. Hernandez remembers a running back leaving Garfield for Roosevelt in the late 1990s and a lineman in 2004.