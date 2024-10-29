City football standouts: Who you should know about with one week left in regular season

Garfield High’s Ceasar Reyes (5) has rushed for more than 1,400 yards this season as a sophomore.

For those who keep saying there is a lack of talent in City Section football, let me introduce you to some of the stars with one week left in the regular season.

One of the best defensive players in the City Section this season has been 6-3, 200-pound sophomore Elyjah Staples of Marquez. 12 sacks. Brother plays for UCLA. Has great grades. pic.twitter.com/JfAdKWrXwU — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 29, 2024

At Marquez, 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore defensive end Elyjah Staples has 12 sacks in his first season playing high school football. He didn’t play as a freshman, but the younger brother of UCLA receiver Exavier Staples is an A student who suddenly loves football.

Soph Ceasar Reyes Garfield pic.twitter.com/0XnNZHZJiF — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

At Garfield, sophomore running back Ceasar Reyes has led the Bulldogs to the Eastern League title, rushing for more than 1,400 yards in his first varsity season after being a standout on junior varsity as a freshman.

At L.A. Jordan, David Sandy has led his team to the Metro League championship with a spectacular senior season. He has rushed for 2,131 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 88 tackles.

The City Section’s Jerome Bettis. Erick Stubbs of Bell. pic.twitter.com/ZP9gehvgW4 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 27, 2024

At Bell, running back Erick Stubbs is nearing 2,000 yards rushing and has 25 touchdowns.

At South East, sophomore running back Edward Rivera, the nephew of former All-City running back Robert Lewis, has rushed 1,661 yards and 17 touchdowns.

At Kennedy, junior quarterback Diego Montes has passed for 1,654 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,003 yards and 17 touchdowns in leading the Golden Cougars to the Valley Mission League title.

At Dorsey, senior quarterback Brandon Tolson has the Dons on the verge of winning the Coliseum League title with 17 touchdown passes.

At Carson, sophomore safety Troy Taulua has five interceptions and 68 tackles for a team that has beaten every Marine League team except Narbonne.

What a catch by Soph Steven Perez of Banning. pic.twitter.com/QjKmwIMrgd — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 6, 2023

At Banning, the versatile Steven Perez has rushed for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns, caught 17 passes for two touchdowns, passed for 257 yards and four touchdowns, made 107 tackles and has two interceptions..

Dredon Fowles goes 80 yards on first play of game for Birmingham. 7-0 vs. Calabasas. pic.twitter.com/YL9pCaUQ9h — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) September 28, 2024

At Birmingham, running back Dredon Fowles continues to be a big-play weapon and also contributing as a defensive back.

At Eagle Rock, junior quarterback Liam Pasten has his team closing in on a Northern League title with 1,810 yards passing and 19 touchdowns.

The power running of freshman running back Derrick Jackson was key in Narbonne’s 35-31 win over L.A. Cathedral. (Craig Weston)

At Narbonne, freshman running back Derrick Jackson looks like a future star the way he punishes tacklers whenever he gets the ball.

At Cleveland, sophomore Domenik Fuentes has the Cavaliers in position to finish second behind Birmingham in the West Valley League with his passing, rushing and tackling.