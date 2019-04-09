Advertisement

High school baseball: Monday's scores

Apr 09, 2019 | 8:10 AM

Coachella Valley 5, Desert Hot Springs 1

Damien 6, Rancho Cucamonga 0

Advertisement

Etiwanda 15, Upland 1

Gahr 7, Dominguez 0

Advertisement

Hillcrest 5, Norte Vista 0

Hollywood 10, Los Angeles Kennedy 1

Linfield Christian 4, Aquinas 1

Los Angeles 17, Angelou 1

Advertisement

Moreno Valley 13, Rubidoux 3

Port of Los Angeles 13, Fremont 3

Rivera 8, Jefferson 6

Salesian 4, St. Anthony 3

Santa Fe 12, Whittier 1

Shalhevet 11, Summit View West 1

Silver Valley 17, Lucerne Valley 0

St. Bonaventure 2, Westlake 1

Advertisement

Temecula Prep 1, Noli Indian 0

Trabuco Hills 5, Glendora 4

Yucca Valley 11, Desert Mirage 3

Advertisement
Advertisement