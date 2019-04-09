High school baseball: Monday's scores

Coachella Valley 5, Desert Hot Springs 1
Damien 6, Rancho Cucamonga 0
Etiwanda 15, Upland 1
Gahr 7, Dominguez 0
Hillcrest 5, Norte Vista 0
Hollywood 10, Los Angeles Kennedy 1
Linfield Christian 4, Aquinas 1
Los Angeles 17, Angelou 1
Moreno Valley 13, Rubidoux 3
Port of Los Angeles 13, Fremont 3
Rivera 8, Jefferson 6
Salesian 4, St. Anthony 3
Santa Fe 12, Whittier 1
Shalhevet 11, Summit View West 1
Silver Valley 17, Lucerne Valley 0
St. Bonaventure 2, Westlake 1
Temecula Prep 1, Noli Indian 0
Trabuco Hills 5, Glendora 4
Yucca Valley 11, Desert Mirage 3