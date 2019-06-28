Advertisement

Makur Maker won't be able to play basketball for Orange Lutheran

By
Jun 28, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Makur Maker, a 6-foot-11 standout for Orange Lutheran this past season, won't be able to play for the Lancers next season. The Southern Section has ruled he has completed his eight semesters of eligibility. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Makur Maker, a 6-foot-11 basketball standout who played this past season at Orange Lutheran, has completed his high school eligibility and won’t be able to play for the Lancers next season, coach Chris Nordstrom said on Friday.

Nordstrom said after a conversation with the Southern Section office, it was determined Maker had completed his eight semesters of eligibility. Maker played for Chaminade as a freshman before attending several other schools.

Nordstrom said there’s a possibility Maker will stay in Southern California and attend an independent school in Irvine.

