Prep talk: Redondo Union’s Brayden Miner is a late-blooming standout

Senior Brayden Miner of Redondo Union is the son of former USC and NBA player Harold Miner.

In a family of sports standouts, Brayden Miner of Redondo Union High is finally getting his due.

His sister, Kami, was a star girls’ volleyball player at Redondo Union and is an All-American setter at Stanford. His father, Harold, was a star basketball player at USC and NBA dunk champion.

Miner was a junior varsity player until joining the varsity team last season. Now he’s a 6-foot starting senior guard beginning to make major contributions. He had 18 points on Friday night for 20-2 Redondo Union in a big win over rival Mira Costa, then added 24 points on Saturday in a win over Los Alamitos.

“He’s turning into a real good player,” coach Reggie Morris Jr. said.

Miner said he has focused on being patient and letting the process play out on being a late bloomer. He can make threes and took an important charging foul on Friday night.

Morris was the coach for one of the greatest late bloomers in L.A. high school basketball history, Russell Westbrook at Leuzinger. Miner just wants to keep developing. ...

Dennis Keyes, the former football coach at Campbell Hall, is the new defensive coordinator at Chaminade. He was the head coach when Campbell Hall dropped its program after the 2023 season. . . .

