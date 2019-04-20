High school baseball: Redondo sets up showdown with Mira Costa

Redondo didn’t waste any time in taking out its frustration for losing to Peninsula earlier this week. The Sea Hawks scored 11 runs in the first inning on Friday en route to a 22-3 victory.
Matthew Dalquist homered twice, including a grand slam, and finished with six RBIs. Redondo hit six home runs. Brett McCauley had four RBIs.
The win sets up a two-game series next week with Mira Costa to decide the Bay League championship.
Cypress 4, La Palma Kennedy 0: Brett Wozniak allowed three hits and also contributed two RBIs. Garrett Crenshaw hit a home run.
Mission Viejo 2, Capistrano Valley 0: AJ Anzai threw a three-hit shutout for the Diablos, ending Capistrano Valley’s eight-game win streak.
Beckman 4, Northwood 0: Trevor Ernt struck out 14 and allowed five hits in Beckman’s shutout.
Dana Hills 2, Tesoro 1: Sophomore Ian May threw four scoreless innings of relief. Zach Waters hit a home run.
Arcadia 11, Hoover 0: Chris Wilson improved to 9-1 in the five-inning Pacific League victory. Dylan Guerra hit a home run. Arcadia is 21-1 and 11-1 in league going into a two-game series with Crescenta Valley next week.
Foothill 15, El Dorado 3: Alex Sardina and Ketch Gannon each collected four hits for Foothill.
Vista Murrieta 19, Chaparral 3: Mickey Romero had three hits and Zach Rodriguez, TJ Matthews, Jack Pedersen, Cayden Castellanos and Damian Campbell each had two hits for Vista Murrieta to complete a three-game sweep.