High school baseball: Justin Campbell hits, pitches Simi Valley to playoff victory

By
May 01, 2019 | 6:55 PM
Justin Campbell (right) struck out 11 in Simi Valley's 8-1 playoff win over Calabasas, giving Andrew Devine (left) the chance to pitch against St. Bonaventure on Friday. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Justin Campbell didn’t pitch last season while recovering from an injury, so Wednesday’s Southern Section Division 2 wild-card playoff game against Calabasas was a chance to show what he can do when healthy.

The 6-foot-7 senior pitcher headed to Tulane struck out 11 to help Simi Valley defeat the Coyotes 8-1. He also hit a three-run home run.

Simi Valley advances to play St. Bonaventure in a first-round game on Friday. It should be the Pioneers’ Andrew Devine against St. Bonaventure ace Jake Saum.

Oaks Christian defeated Loyola 8-0. Ernest Adendorff threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Charlie Adamson had two hits and three RBIs and Rylan Thomas added two hits and two RBIs.

Santa Margarita defeated Kaiser 3-2. Spencer Edwards struck out five in two shutout innings of relief. Jonny Giannola had two RBIs.

Trabuco Hills defeated La Salle 2-1, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh on Jake Naso’s walk-off double.

