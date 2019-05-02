High school baseball: Justin Campbell hits, pitches Simi Valley to playoff victory

Justin Campbell didn’t pitch last season while recovering from an injury, so Wednesday’s Southern Section Division 2 wild-card playoff game against Calabasas was a chance to show what he can do when healthy.
The 6-foot-7 senior pitcher headed to Tulane struck out 11 to help Simi Valley defeat the Coyotes 8-1. He also hit a three-run home run.
Simi Valley advances to play St. Bonaventure in a first-round game on Friday. It should be the Pioneers’ Andrew Devine against St. Bonaventure ace Jake Saum.
Oaks Christian defeated Loyola 8-0. Ernest Adendorff threw five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Charlie Adamson had two hits and three RBIs and Rylan Thomas added two hits and two RBIs.
Santa Margarita defeated Kaiser 3-2. Spencer Edwards struck out five in two shutout innings of relief. Jonny Giannola had two RBIs.
Trabuco Hills defeated La Salle 2-1, scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh on Jake Naso’s walk-off double.