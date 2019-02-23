Granada Hills wins City Section Division I girls' soccer championship

West Valley League girls’ soccer rivals Granada Hills and El Camino Real fought to a 2-2 draw through regulation and two 10-minute overtime periods on a chilly Friday night at Valley College.
It came down to penalty kicks, and Granada Hills prevailed 2-1 to win the City title. Goalie Alani Mexia came through with a couple stops but also ECR just missed on several goal attempts.
El Camino Real was hurt by a red card and far more yellow cards handed out than during the regular season. And yet, the Conquistadores went up 2-1 on a goal by Zoi Lerma. But Granada Hills tied it in the 77th minute on a goal by Crystal Earl off a penalty kick.