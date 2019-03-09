High school track and field: Solomon Strader turns on the speed in 48.32 400

Junior Solomon Strader served notice on Saturday he’s going to be one of the state’s best in the 400 meters this season competing for West Ranch.
He set a meet record on Saturday with a time of 48.32 in winning the 400 at the Redondo Nike Track Festival in his first open 400 this season. It’s the No. 1 mark in California.
“I thought it went pretty well,” he said. “I took the SAT before and felt a little tired.”
He’ll be headed to Arizona in two weeks for his next 400.
De’Anna Nowling, the state champion in the 100 from Calabasas, won the girls’ 400 in 56.08.
In Simi Valley, Christian Grubb of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame maintained his hold on fastest time in the 100 with a wind-aided (2.1) 10.57. He also won the 200 in 21.45.
“He looks good,” coach Joe McNab said. “He’s having a great early season.”
In other top performances this weekend, Beau Allen of San Marcos cleared 7 feet in the high jump.
Riley Hunt of Simi Valley ran 14.86 in the 110 highs.
Brayden Borquez of Harvard-Westlake ran 38.12 in the 300 hurdle.