San Pedro (14-1) takes on Banning for first place in Marine League

San Pedro, rolling along with a 14-1 overall record in high school baseball, could face its last severe challenge during the regular season on Tuesday with a two-game series against Banning to perhaps decide the Marine League championship.
Game one is at Banning, where sophomore left-hander Anthony Joya of Banning hopes to get some help on defense to slow down the Pirates. San Pedro is expected to counter on the mound with unbeaten Travis Connelly, a junior who’s 5-0 with a 2.18 ERA.
Josh Duarte leads San Pedro in hitting with a .488 batting average and 17 RBIs.
Sophomore Dom Porter is batting .439 with 11 RBIs.
Banning is 9-6 and 2-0. The Pilots always are tough under veteran coach John Gonzalez.