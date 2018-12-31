What we learned in the NHL last week: Stars executive is no fan of star forwards

The Dallas Stars’ chief operating officer unleashed expletive-spiced criticism of the two elite forwards Friday, comments he surprisingly urged media to publish. In addition to calling them words we can’t print, he said the team was “getting terrible play from our top two players” who are “consistently out-efforted and outperformed by everybody else’s best players.” Lites didn’t care that Seguin (11 goals, 33 points through Sunday) had hit the post or crossbar about a dozen times. “Wah-wah, that’s what I say about hitting posts,” Lites said. “Get a little closer to the action, actually go to the spot where you score goals. He doesn’t do that. He never does that anymore. He used to be a pest to play against. People hated playing against Tyler Seguin. They don’t anymore.” Seguin and team captain Benn (15 goals, 30 points) acknowledged they could do more, and the Stars won their next game. But the subtext likely is that both are under contract long-term — Seguin through 2026-27 and Benn through 2024-25 — with no-move clauses. Did Lites want to anger them so they’d waive those clauses and accept trades that would get them off the payroll? In a statement issued Sunday the NHL Players’ Assn. called Lites’ remarks “reckless and insulting.” Too bad the NHLPA doesn’t use such strong language about players who irresponsibly bash opponents’ heads.