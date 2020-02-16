Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

Ducks’ postponed game against Blues rescheduled for March 11

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, wipes his faces as Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while medical personnel work on Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn, left, wipes his faces as Ducks defenseman Josh Manson kneels on the ice while medical personnel work on Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester during a game on Feb. 11.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 16, 2020
3:24 PM
The Ducks’ postponed game against the St. Louis Blues will be played March 11.

The NHL announced the new date Sunday for the game that was postponed after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during the first period last Tuesday.

The game will begin with a 1-1 score, as it was at the time of the postponement. It will follow a full 60-minute format.

The league also moved up the defending Stanley Cup champion Blues’ game against Florida from March 10 to March 9.

Novelty of outdoor games does not wear thin with Kings

The new schedule means the Ducks will have back-to-back home games on March 10 and March 11, giving them four home games in six days overall.

Bouwmeester is still recovering after going into cardiac arrest. He had a cardioverter defibrillator implanted into his chest at UCI Medical Center in Orange County, where he has been hospitalized since the incident.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
