Kings allow trade deadline to pass without making a major move

Blake referred to previous trades of Jake Muzzin, Nate Thompson and Carl Hagelin. The last two were players on expiring contracts, along with Fantenberg. The Kings could have moved integral pieces from their past such as Alec Martinez, Tyler Toffoli, Jeff Carter, Jonathan Quick, Trevor Lewis and Kyle Clifford, especially after the first waves of trades as other teams went to their backup plans. Ilya Kovalchuk was also a distant possibility.