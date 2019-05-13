Did you really see Aaron Rodgers on ‘Game of Thrones’?

Aaron Rodgers had a cameo in the penultimate episode of “Game of Thrones,” we can be pretty certain of that.
But just where in the episode the Green Bay Packers quarterback appeared seems to up for debate.
Rodgers, a veteran of all those “discount double check” commercials for State Farm, has mentioned the appearance before, including during a pre-Kentucky Derby interview with Nashville radio personality Sam Alex and in remarks tweeted by WFRV-5 Green Bay’s Lily Zhao.
Before the episode aired Sunday, the Packers also seemed to promote their star player’s acting turn with a tweet asking: “So what’s everyone watching tonight?” along with a GIF of Rodgers stating, “Game of Thrones … obviously.”
After the episode aired, Rodgers posted a backstage photo of himself in costume, along with the comment: “It was just for a few seconds, but I’ll always be thankful to have been on the penultimate episode of @gameofthrones.”
OK, so we’ve established that he was on the show. But what scene? That’s proving to be a bit more difficult to establish. A lot of viewers think this is him:
Now that seems to be a role Rodgers was born to play. Look at all the experience he’s had in similar scenes.
But there are other theories out there as well.
Since Rodgers said on Instagram that his appearance “was just for a few seconds,” he probably was not in multiple scenes — which means only one (or none) of these theories is the correct one.
Did you see Rodgers’ big “Game of Thrones” moment? Let us know.