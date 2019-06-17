Allyson Felix finds a much stronger voice after birth of daughter

Felix doesn’t plan to have another child while under contract to Nike and wouldn’t benefit from policy changes but felt compelled to speak. “Something about being a mother that it’s bigger than yourself. It’s not about you any longer. Where it’s like, OK, I can take some heat. I’m not doing this for myself,” she said. “It is crazy that it’s 2019 and these are still things that we’re fighting for and even crazier Nike didn’t do anything illegal. They were within their rights. And I think that’s even the bigger conversation to be had. Should that be the case?