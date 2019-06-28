Tommy La Stella not an All-Star starter despite Angels’ imaginative efforts

The Angels promoted their surging second baseman relentlessly on Twitter as well. They tried to engage Cubs fans, many of whom still have a soft spot for the 30-year-old journeyman after his four-year stint in Chicago. Social media staffers direct-messaged La Stella’s alma mater, Coastal Carolina, to organize cross promotion, including throwback videos of his college home runs. Shohei Ohtani posed for a Twitter picture holding one of the posters, while another image of him high-fiving La Stella was posted just in time for Japanese fans waking up on the other side of the world Thursday afternoon.