Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs title fight predictions

Arash Markazi: Despite what the oddsmakers would have you believe, Daniel Jacobs will not be an easy fight for Canelo Alvarez, who is a -450 favorite. Jacobs not only has the height and reach advantage but he has just one loss over the last nine years. Gennady Golovkin defeated Jacobs via unanimous decision two years ago, but it was a close fight and some at ringside had Jacobs winning. Jacobs, who would like a rematch with Golovkin, knows he likely won’t get a decision if he has a similarly close fight with Alvarez on Saturday.