Ruling in Caster Semenya sex-testing case postponed until April

An international court announced Thursday that it will postpone its decision in the much-publicized Caster Semenya sex-testing case until April.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland had initially planned to issue a ruling later this month, but said it needs more time to review additional materials submitted by the opposing parties.
The case revolves around a proposed rule that would affect Semenya, a two-time Olympic medalist from South Africa, and other female runners who have naturally high testosterone levels.
International track federation officials want to regulate women with “differences of sex development” by forcing them to either take medication to alter their body chemistry or race against men.
Track has long wrestled with issues surrounding DSD or hyperandrogenism, the terms applied to a small percentage of female athletes who do not fit neatly into predetermined gender classifications. The primary question: Do sports officials have the authority to classify who is — or is not — a woman?
Semenya has appealed to block the rule and testified along with numerous experts on both sides at a recent CAS hearing.
The CAS decision could have major implications for the world championships in Doha, Qater, next fall.