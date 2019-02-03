College basketball: No. 14 Villanova, No. 17 Purdue pick up conference wins

Collin Gillespie made six three-pointers and scored a career-high 30 points while Eric Paschall added 24 points to keep No. 14 Villanova unbeaten in the Big East Conference with a 77-65 victory over Georgetown on Sunday in Philadelphia.
The Wildcats (18-4) have won 10 straight games and are 9-0 in the conference for the first time since 2009-10.
The Wildcats got rolling late at their off-campus home, the Wells Fargo Center. They are 32-3 in the building since 2012-13 — and their win percentage boosted by six straight wins over the Hoyas in Philadelphia.
James Akinjo led the Hoyas (14-8, 4-5) with 19 points. Georgetown had averaged 83.2 points on the season yet had no field goals over a 6-minute stretch late in the game.
at No. 17 Purdue 73, Minnesota 63: Carsen Edwards scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead the Boilermakers to victory.
Trevion Williams added 16 points and Matt Haarms had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Boilermakers (16-6, 9-2 Big Ten). Purdue moved into a three-way tie with Michigan and Michigan State for the conference lead.
Amir Coffey scored 22 points, Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds off the bench, and Jordan Murphy contributed 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Gophers (16-6, 6-5).
Pac-12
Stanford 84, at California 81: KZ Okpala scored a career-high 30 points and had eight rebounds, and Stanford held on to beat California on Sunday.
Bryce Wills added 16 points and Daejon Davis scored 14 for Stanford (11-10, 4-5 Pac-12). The Cardinal have won three of four.
Justice Sueing had 23 points and seven rebounds for California (5-16, 0-9). The Golden Bears have lost 10 straight, matching the longest streak in school history.