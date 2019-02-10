Ducks fire head coach Randy Carlyle, appoint Bob Murray as interim coach

The Anaheim Ducks fired coach Randy Carlyle on Sunday amid a seven-game losing streak that has left the team mired at the bottom of the Western Conference.
Bob Murray, the Ducks’ executive vice president and general manager, will take over interim head coaching duties for the remainder of the season, the team announced.
"We thank Randy for everything he has done for the organization," Murray said in a statement. "Leading the team to a Stanley Cup and three conference final appearances, he has accomplished so much in Anaheim. Difficult decisions need to be made when times are tough, and our play has clearly been unacceptable. We have a tradition of success in Anaheim and we need to get back to that."
The Ducks have struggled all season, but they’ve been arguably the worst team in the league since returning from All-Star break. Anaheim has been outscored 37-8 over the team’s seven-game losing streak. Their 6-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday kept the Ducks stuck on a paltry 51 points with a 21-26-9 record.
Murray will be behind the bench Wednesday when the Ducks play the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center.
In two coaching stints with the Ducks, Carlyle posted a 384-256-96 record. He guided the franchise to a Stanley Cup win in 2007.
The Times will have more on Carlyle’s firing soon.