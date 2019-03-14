Advertisement

Ducks will be tested by the Arizona Coyotes, who have won nine of 11 games

By Los Angeles Times Staff
Mar 13, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Ducks forward Rickard Rakell controls the puck during a game against the Predators on Tuesday. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

DUCKS AT ARIZONA

When: 7 p.m. PDT.

On the air: TV: Prime Ticket; Radio: 830.

Update: The Ducks have won four of their last six games (4-2-0) and have scored 22 goals and four power-play goals in that span. Jakob Silfverberg's team-leading 20th goal of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over Nashville extended his point streak to a career-high six games. The Coyotes have won nine of their last 11 and are coming off a 3-1 win Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues. They hold the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference but sit only one point ahead of Minnesota. Brad Richardson is the team’s top goal scorer with 16.
