Ducks will be tested by the Arizona Coyotes, who have won nine of 11 games

Update: The Ducks have won four of their last six games (4-2-0) and have scored 22 goals and four power-play goals in that span. Jakob Silfverberg's team-leading 20th goal of the season in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over Nashville extended his point streak to a career-high six games. The Coyotes have won nine of their last 11 and are coming off a 3-1 win Tuesday over the St. Louis Blues. They hold the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference but sit only one point ahead of Minnesota. Brad Richardson is the team’s top goal scorer with 16.