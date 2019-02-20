Duke-North Carolina tickets approaching $3,000 — and those are the cheap seats

Tickets to see Zion Williamson and Duke take on archrival North Carolina on Wednesday night are still available on the secondary market. So if you’re still thinking about attending the game, you have nothing to worry about.
Unless you’re on a budget of any kind.
At the time of this writing, SeatGeek appeared to have the cheapest ticket ($2,700) available on the secondary market. StubHub’s least expensive seat was $2,721.75; VividSeats’ had one for $2,788; Barry’s Tickets’ was offering a pair for $2,868 each; and TickPick had two for $2,918 each.
To put all that in perspective, TickPick marketing strategist Kyle Zorn told ESPN that the cheapest Super Bowl tickets available a week before that game were going for $2,674.
"The biggest driver here is venue size," SeatGeek spokesperson Chris Leyden told USA Today. "Cameron Indoor is one of the smaller venues in college basketball, especially when you remove a bunch of seats for students. This is supply and demand at work — there is a ton of demand and very little supply."
This year the demand seems higher than ever. The average resale value for tickets to Wednesday’s game on SeatGeek was $3,296 early Wednesday morning, up from $1,880 for the same game last year, Leyden said.
Williamson, a 6-foot-7 freshman who is expected to be the top pick in the NBA draft this summer, appears to be one of several factors contributing to the intense interest in this particular matchup.
"Between Zion Williamson, a No. 1 ranking and this being one of the biggest rivalries in sports, there's intense demand,” Zorn told ESPN.