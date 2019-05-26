What to watch at French Open: Naomi Osaka goes for third major title in a row

Roger Federer returns to play at the French Open for the first time since 2015, scheduled to face Lorenzo Sonego at Court Philippe Chatrier on Sunday. He missed the tournament in 2016 because of lingering back issues, then sat out the entire clay circuit each of the next two years to focus on preparing for the grass and hard courts. His 20 Grand Slam singles titles include one from France, exactly a decade ago. “In some ways, I'm happy to be here and I just want to get through that first round to get the campaign going. That's my focus right now,” he said. “Not thinking too far ahead.”