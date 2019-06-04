Nothing wrong with Bru McCoy deciding Texas wasn’t right for him and returning to USC

After I graduated from USC, I moved to New York to work at Sports Illustrated. It was a dream job in a dream city, but less than one year in, I knew I wanted to go back to L.A. It had nothing to do with work, which was great, or New York, which is one of my favorite cities in the world. It just wasn’t home, and that’s where I wanted to be. That doesn’t mean I made a mistake. I’m thankful I was able to experience freshman year away from home and live in New York after graduating. Those experiences were invaluable and helped me realize where I want to live for the rest of my life.