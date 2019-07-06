Fasten you seat belts, the Clippers are joining the elite

It turns out Leonard had pushed George to request a trade so they could play together on one of their hometown teams. That team is not named the Lakers, who have now officially lost out on both players, with the Leonard decision representing a serious indictment on the reputation of their dysfunctional front office. He wanted to return to his Riverside roots, just last year he requested a trade to the Lakers, he apparently was set on leaving Toronto … and he goes to the Clippers?