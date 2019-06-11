NBA Finals: Kevin Durant appears to aggravate calf injury, leaves for locker room

Kevin Durant left Game 5 of the NBA Finals after appearing to reinjure his right calf.
Durant scored 11 points in just 12 minutes before falling to the court, reaching at the same spot on the back of his leg as he did during Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. Durant suffered a right lower-leg injury and will not return to the game, the Warriors announced.
He had to be helped to the locker room. Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka tried to keep Toronto Raptors fans from cheering after Durant got hurt. As he walked off the floor, fans chanted “KD.” He is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, the team said.
It was Durant’s first game back since injuring his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. There was initial concern he had injured his Achilles tendon. The team got “good” news later when he was diagnosed with a calf strain, though he hasn’t played since.
Durant is the two-time reigning NBA Finals most valuable player. He started Monday for the Warriors, who are facing a 3-1 series deficit against the Raptors.
The two-time defending NBA Finals MVP averaged 26 points for Golden State during the regular season. Durant’s return should give the Warriors a big morale boost heading into the must-win game Golden State needs to keep alive its chances at a third consecutive NBA title.