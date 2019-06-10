NBA Finals: Kevin Durant expected to play for Warriors in Game 5

Kevin Durant, who has been sidelined with a calf injury for a month, is expected to return for the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 on Monday night in Toronto.
Durant, who was averaging 34.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists this postseason, went through practice Sunday and a shootaround Monday morning.
At the shootaround, coach Steve Kerr said Durant would be a “game-time” decision, though people with knowledge of the situation insist all signs point to him returning with the Warriors trailing 3-1 in the series.
Durant injured his calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. There was initial concern he had injured his Achilles tendon. The team got “good” news later when he was diagnosed with a calf strain, though he hasn’t played since.
Durant is the two-time reigning NBA Finals most valuable player.
The two-time defending NBA Finals MVP averaged 26 points for Golden State during the regular season. Durant’s return should give the Warriors a big morale boost heading into the must-win game Golden State needs to keep alive its chances at a third consecutive NBA title.