Letters: What's up, Doc? Four more years for Roberts

I’ve been following college football since the mid-’50s, and while the sport has certainly changed, the one constant has been the NCAA’s glacial pace at instituting obviously necessary reforms. It would require just one additional week’s play to fit eight teams into the championships. This would not extend the season if the major schools were forced to stop the earlier playing of puff-ball opponents such as Little Sisters of the Poor, or Barely Normal Institute. An obvious, logical move that would be fairer to fans and players alike.