Letters: Readers react to the Dodgers big trade

While watching a UCLA basketball team full of elite talent lose at home to Belmont last Saturday, it occurred to me that elite coaches have a special quality that is lacking in Steve Alford. They have the ability to convince pampered high school stars that they must continually practice the less sexy aspects of basketball, such as shooting free throws and defending backdoor layups. Most of the Bruins seem to think they are too good for that, which provided us with an ending to the Belmont game that was almost too painful to watch.