Letters: Readers react to the Dodgers big trade

Boy, it must be difficult for Bill Plaschke to carry the weight of the world around on his shoulders. For months he told Magic Johnson he would have to resign as president of the Lakers if he didn't sign LeBron James. Now it will all soon start again, what with Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis on the market. Even though he supported the Dodgers signing Joe Kelly, he still is demanding they spend hundreds of millions on Bryce Harper. And he has figured out how to get the Rams back on the winning track. Jared Goff has to start playing better. Right now.