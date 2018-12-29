Letters: With Puig gone, Dodgers fans feeling a trade deficit

Two weeks ago, if anyone had stated that Ivica Zubac would soon be a household name in Los Angeles, they would’ve been laughed at. But amazingly, over the last several games Zubac has proven himself to be a true star-in-the-making and a key component to the success of the Lakers. If anything, Zubac’s emergence shows how hard work and perseverance pays off. He didn’t get to this point by merely pining away on the bench. When starting center JaVale McGee returns to the team, through no fault of his own, he may find himself occupying Zubac’s former seat.