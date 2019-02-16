Letters: Lakers fans not feeling very patriotic

To Bill Plaschke and all the other so-called experts who think LeBron and the Lakers are way behind expectations this year, please take a chill pill. Yes LeBron is the best player of his generation, but an NBA season isn’t as easy as it looks — even though LeBron’s play makes it look so. In time LeBron and the Lakers will be fine and contending for titles but Rome wasn’t built in a day. Sit back and enjoy the great player LeBron is rather then trying to tear him down at every opportunity.