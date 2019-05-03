Letters: What's going on in Westwood?

Once again the Dodgers took the cheaper route in trying to fix their hitting woes against left-handed pitching by signing an injury-prone A.J.Pollock to a relatively affordable contract. And sure enough, he’s injured again and sure enough, the Dodgers’ risk-averse strategy will keep his loss from delivering a devastating blow to their pocketbooks. So what if it hurts our chances for a championship? We’ll just play the young guys and look for another bargain next year.