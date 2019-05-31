Letters: Remembering Bill Buckner, the ballplayer

His talents over a great 2,700-hit career brought his teams close to championships and himself close to the Hall of Fame. No one else will ever know what it’s like to feel the brunt of the frustration of some of the most passionate fans in the world, to be the scapegoat for over 80 years of futility. Bill Buckner never deflected blame. He took it all with class and dignity. For his combination of skills as a player and a man, he may have been the greatest of all time, and not a goat.