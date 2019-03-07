L.A. will be the center of the sporting universe for the next decade

With the opening of the Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park (have to get a catchier name before it opens in 2020) as the home of the Rams and Chargers, the re-opening of a refurbished Coliseum this summer for USC and perhaps the opening of a new arena in Inglewood for the Clippers in 2024, Los Angeles will be hosting or in the running to host some of the biggest sports events over the next decade.